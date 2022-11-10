The Deputy Director-General for Implementation Affairs at the Public Corporation for Housing Welfare, Eng. Rashid Al-Enezi, said that the institution has completed its medium and low pressure networks that will feed the 720 housing plots in the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak project, an Arab daily reported.

Al-Enezi stated that citizens who own vouchers can apply for electricity connection through the Sahel app, explaining that the project includes 3260 housing plots, and the coverage for the 720 plots has been completed five months before the contractual date.

The official praised the efforts of the specialists at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and the cooperation with officials from the Public Institution for Housing Welfare during last stages of the project.