The Public Prosecution confirmed that, in order to fulfill its duty to protect public funds, it sent a notification to the Ministry of Justice to transfer 71.757 million dinars to the public treasury and confiscate it from the convicts, Fahd Al-Rajaan and Mona Al-Wazzan, in implementation of the ruling issued against them in Case No. 1499 of 2008, inventory of public funds, reports Al-Qabas daily.

