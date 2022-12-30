The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Durra Company, Muhammad Al-Olayan, said that the total fee for the recruitment of new household service workers from the Philippines will be 700 dinars, which includes the air travel ticket, starting January 2023. He added that separate requests for a cook and a driver will amount to 180 Kuwaiti dinars, in addition to the ticket.

On the other hand, Al-Olayan said that requests of household service workers from Sri Lanka will cost 650 Kuwaiti dinars, which does not include the ticket, and the guarantee will be on the company for six months from the date of arrival, a local daily reported.