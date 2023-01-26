The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigation, represented by the joint tripartite committee, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, managed to arrest 7 violators of the residence and labor law in Dajeej and a fake service office in the Saad Al-Abdullah area.

The arrests came through the continuous security presence and deployment, and those arrested were referred to the competent authorities in order to take all necessary legal measures against them, reports Al-Rai daily.