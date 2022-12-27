The Audit and Follow-up of Municipal Services in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate conducted an inspection tour of the shops in Abu Al Hasaniya, resulting in the issuance of at least seven violations, which consisted of advertising without a license and failing to place a license in the required location.

The Director of the Audit and Follow-up Department of Municipal Services, Talal Al-Oqab, called on shop owners to abide by and comply with the requirements and regulations sanctioned by the municipality in order to avoid violations and fines that may sometimes result in administrative closure.