The Ministry of Public Works installed seven water intake pumps in Shuaiba to draw rain water, reported Al Rai news. The ministry said that the move is within the framework of the MPWs’ preparations for the current rainy season in order to protect the services of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.





