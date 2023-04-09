The Director General of the General Administration of Service Centers, Brigadier General Saad Hudairi Al-Hamlan, revealed that a project will be implemented soon that includes the establishment of 7 citizen service centers in the cities of Al-Mutla’a, Al-Khairan, Al-Wafra, and West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, in addition to establishing a service center at the new airport to serve the traveling citizens.

Brigadier General Al-Hamlan told Al-Anbaa, that there is a tendency by the Ministry of Interior to complete transactions “online”, including renewal of residency and issuing work permits for the new arrivals, renewal of driver’s licenses, and the result of a medical tests for domestic workers who work for citizens.

Brigadier General Al-Hamlan indicated that there are 3 special centers that serve and complete transactions for people with special needs in the areas of Hawalli, Al-Manqaf and Al-Sulaibikhat, in addition to the presence of 57 counters for them in 57 citizen service centers spread across the six governorates and added that there is an evaluation of the employees of the service centers.

He who strives hard will be honored and rewarded, and he who fails has no place in the service centers. Al-Hamlan stressed that the service centers were established to serve citizens only, as part of the strategic plan of the Ministry of Interior, whose priorities are to serve the citizen and complete his transactions.

Brigadier General Al-Hamlan explained during the dialogue that there is a service center for completing small projects transactions in coordination and cooperation with the Public Authority for Manpower, and another for retired officers and personnel of the Ministry of Interior.