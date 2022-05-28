MEED magazine reported that international pressure to contribute to efforts to combat climate change has stimulated long-term planning for the transition to green energy, both for oil exporting and importing countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The magazine said that 3 Gulf countries, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, do not have renewable energy generation capabilities at present, while their total electricity generation capacity is 20,258 megawatts, 10,622 megawatts and 8774 megawatts, respectively, while the other 3 Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, have generation capacity — alternative or renewable — amounting to 442 megawatts, 2706 megawatts, and 687 megawatts, respectively, reports a local Arabic daily.

The magazine pointed out that Kuwait has projects planned for the generation of renewable energy, but has not yet been awarded, with a total value of 7.12 billion dollars.