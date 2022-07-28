After their appointment by the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Affairs, Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi, under the decree order No. 288 of 2022, 69 public prosecutors took the legal oath today before the President of the Supreme Judicial Council (Court of Cassation), Counselor Ahmed Al-Ajeel, and in the presence of the Acting Public Prosecutor, Counselor Saad Abdul Karim Al-Safran.

The newly-appointed public prosecutors are as follows: Sarah Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hilal, Omar Muhammad Ajlan Al-Shamri, Muhammad Fahd Ali Al-Mutairi, Bandar Talal Salem Al-Bakhit, Abdullah Ibrahim Hamad Al-Aboud, Abdul Latif Ahmed Saeed Mohammed Al-Failakawi, Najd Ayad Askar Baqaan Al-Anzi, Abdullah Nawaf Mazeed Al-Mutairi, Abdullah Muslim Omair Al-Azmi, Sarah Anwar Rashid Al-Juwaisry, Khaled Ahmed Fahad Al-Wuhaib, Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad al-Musa, Fahd Eid Awwad Abu Owaina, Abdullah Adel Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, Asmaa Marzouk Sultan Mubarak, Sarah Hisham Youssef Al-Manea, Abdullah Dghaim Mater Al-Dhafiri, Ahmed Adel Youssef Al-Kandari, Abdullah Nayef Khaled Al-Mutairi, Hamad Fadl Ali Al-Houti, Hamad Khaled Taha Al-Ibrahim, Abdul Karim Ahmed Fahd Al-Rasheed, Fahd Abdul-Karim Farhan Al-Anzi, Ali Saleh Salem Al-Baloud, Shahd Mishaal Abdullah Al-Zir, Jassem Adel Jassim Al-Abdulhadi, Sheikha Abdul Malik Ahmed Al Haid, Meshary Badr Abdullah Al-Massad, Rahaf Muhammad Khaled Al-Amer, Abdel-Wahab Jamal Ali Al-Attal, Nasser Saad Nasser Al-Ajmi, Ali Saleh Abdullah Al Hammadi, Abdulaziz Mubarak Saad Al-Sihan, Sheikha Emad Mahmoud Al-Waheeb, Fahd Khaled Fahd Al-Mutairi, Faisal Nasser Abdullah Al-Atfalan, Abdullah Wael Jassim Al-Fadala, Rahman Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Issa, Decorations Mishaal Salem Al-Otaibi, Amani Ali Saeed Al-Bahani Al-Azmi, Noura Abdel Mohsen Barak Al-Babtain, Come on Mubarak Hussein Al-Ajran, Hamdan Rashid Hamdan Al-Azmi, Ibrahim Youssef Jassim Al Qatami, Nasser Mohammed Rashid Al-Tarawah, Ali Naji Owaid Al-Rashidi, Meshary Muhammad Musaed Al-Daham, Abdullah Abd al-Rahman al-Kamali, Muhammad Ratib Ali Al-Arefan, Ahmed Ali Ali Al-Huwaidi, Khalifa Saud Manahi Al-Otaibi, Hamad Youssef Sabt Ibn Sabt, Salem Mubarak Salem Al-Haris, Abdullatif Ali Abdullah Al-Olayan, Youssef Abdul-Razzaq Ahmed Al-Yassin, Sarah Ahmed Rashid Al Husseini, Muhammad Anwar Hamad Al-Sharrah, Khaled Faisal Saleh Al-Hurriti, Talal Abdul Hamid Yousef Al-Rajib, Ghala Khaled Shaye Abu Shaibah, Nasser Faisal Hamad Al-Arefan, Jana Ahmed Abdullah Marafi, Sultan Ahmed Mubarak Al-Jumea, Ahmed Hussein Hassan Kamal, Al-Dana Wael Ghanem Yaqoub Al-Yassin, Ahmed Badr Taher Hassan Jamal, Abdulrahman Nawaf Shuja Al-Otaibi, Dalal Ibrahim Abdul Razzaq Al-Tabtabai, and Hamid Salah Hamid Al-Anzi.

Al-Ajeej congratulated the new public prosecutors and oriented them of their designation in the judiciary system, particularly in the Public Prosecution. He also highlighted their responsibility to exercise honesty and loyalty to their duties, avoid prejudice and vested interests, and pose as a model of dignity in private and in public. In addition, he encouraged the new appointees to foster their learning and diligence in preserving Kuwait’s national integrity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

According to Al-Ajeel, the Supreme Judicial Council has been recently keen in generating new graduates from the College of Law at Kuwait University for the position of Public Prosecutor, after evaluation of their qualification and training at the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies. This is the preliminary stage implemented by the Supreme Judicial Council within three or four years in accordance with the Kuwaitization policy sanctioned by the Kuwait judiciary, under the authorisation of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and its Crown Prince.

He also said that the mandate of 100 judges is set to expire this year, ending their second term and facilitating their return to Egypt. The Supreme Judicial Council is likewise moving to select the new batch of Kuwaiti prosecutors. After completing their exams, they are now heading to take oral exams and interviews and are expected to be appointed at the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Counselor Al-Safran made a congratulatory speech addressed to the appointees and inspirational messages recounting their hardwork in completing their studies, at the same time supporting their aspirations and admiring their determination to achieve their dreams.