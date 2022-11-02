The statistics issued by the security sectors for October 22-28 shows 69 driving licenses have been withdrawn, after the General Traffic Department ran a check on about 18,991 licenses.

The weekly statistic also stated that the Public Security Sector referred 773 case files of drug and alcohol use and possession to the General Administration for Drug Control, and seized 11 criminal suspects, 57 reported absconding and 77 violators of the residence law during 644 checkpoints, and dealt with 1,014 traffic accidents.

The statistics of the General Administration of Correctional Institutions showed 776 expatriates were deported — 367 men and 409 women – for committing various types of violations.