The Ministry of the Interior announced the cancellation of 66,584 valid driving licenses for residents whose residency is permanently canceled, in the first decisions that come based on the recommendations of the Committee for “Examining the issued driving licenses and ensuring that they comply with the conditions of the organizing ministerial decisions,” indicating that other ministerial decisions will be issued later in the same framework.

The ministry stated that the committee is still continuing its work in examining the issued driving licenses and ensuring that they comply with ministerial conditions, and that ministerial decisions will be issued as soon as the committee issues its recommendations.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled issued Ministerial Resolution No. 277/2023 regarding the formation of a committee to examine issued driving licenses and ensure their compliance with the conditions stipulated in Ministerial Resolution No. 270 of 2020 regarding amending some provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 81/1976 The executive regulations of the traffic law.

The initial recommendations of the formed committee came after the committee concluded that there are 66,584 valid licenses for workers whose residency has been canceled as a result of death or their absence from the the country, and accordingly all those valid licenses have been canceled through the regulations, and when the resident returns to Kuwait again, he takes the procedures for obtaining a new license without renewing it if it fulfills the conditions for entitlement to a driving licence.