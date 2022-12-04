The Ministry of Education continues to receive new teachers coming from Jordan in the various required scientific disciplines, to meet the school’s need for members of the educational staff. Delegations of Palestinian teachers are scheduled to begin arriving in the country as soon as all procedures are completed.

A local Arabic daily has learned that the administrative sector in the Ministry of Education had addressed its financial counterpart regarding the cash advance for new male and female teachers contracted from abroad for the academic year 2022-2023, requesting approval to disburse 200 dinars for each new teacher who is contracted to work in Kuwait, reports a local Arabic daily.

The daily added 658 male and female teachers, including 158 from Jordan and 500 from Palestine are eligible to receive KD 200 advance, 10 dinars of it will deducted for residence stamp and they will get in hand 190 cash.