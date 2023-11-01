About 65,000 Kuwaiti citizens and residents were vaccinated against seasonal influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia, a month after the launch of the national vaccination campaign against winter diseases.

The sources told Al-Seyassah daily, the campaign witnessed the vaccination of about 56,000 people against seasonal influenza, with an average of 8 to 10,000 people in each of the country’s six governorates, and the vaccination of about 9,000 against bacterial pneumonia, “pneumococcal,” pointing to the trend of expanding vaccination campaigns to include public institutions and sectors in various governorates, in coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities.