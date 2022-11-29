Official data shows there is an increase in the number of divorce cases registered in Kuwait since the beginning of this year.

Numerically, official data states that there were 636 divorce cases that took place in Kuwait in the last 11 months, of which Kuwaitis accounted for the largest part (399 cases), while among the non-Kuwaitis there were 237 cases, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources did not clarify the real reasons that led to this number of divorce cases. As for marriages, the figures indicate 11,451 marriages took place in Kuwait since the beginning of the year compared to 14,677 in the corresponding period of last year.

The divorce cases registered since the beginning of the year constitute about 5.55 percent of the total number of marriages registered during the same period, while the divorce cases among Kuwaitis represent about 3.5 percent of the total number of marriages.

What is worth noting in this regard is that the number of marriage contracts for Kuwaitis since the beginning of the year was 8,594.