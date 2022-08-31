The Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani said the presence of many Jordanians working in Kuwait, approximately 62,000, is a confirmation of the depth and strength of relations between the two countries, which are receiving attention from the two respective political leaderships.

Ambassador Al-Daihani was speaking to KUNA during a meeting with members of a health committee visiting Jordan to select 270 male and female nurses to work in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, reports a local Arabic daily.

He stressed that those selected by the committee will constitute a new addition to work in Kuwait alongside their Jordanian brothers who are already working in Kuwait.

For her part, Director of the Nursing Services Department at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health and chairperson of the committee, Dr. Eman Al-Awadi, said that interviews conducted by the committee for the second day in a row confirm the existence of schools, educational outcomes and nursing competencies of a good and varied level.

Al-Awadi stressed the importance of the experiences that will be selected in filling part of the deficit in the nursing cadre in Kuwait with competencies that are verified by personal interviews and written exams.