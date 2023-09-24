According to a new procedure has been introduced for the enrollment of bedoun – people residing illegally in Kuwait and have no known nationality — who wishes to partake in the Hajj pilgrimage during the upcoming season will be included in the lists of Kuwaiti pilgrims, adhering to conditions specified by the Supreme Committee for Hajj.

The purpose is to streamline the process and prevent any delays in registration. Once approvals are obtained from the Saudi authorities, the registration will proceed, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Additionally, approved Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns have initiated efforts to secure accommodation for the pilgrims in the Holy Land no later than a month before the pilgrimage. During this period, details regarding contracts, prices, and the commencement of registration in October will be announced.

The sources indicated that a total of 62 caravans have been nominated to participate in Hajj for the upcoming season. Each caravan is required to have a minimum of 50 registered pilgrims, and the maximum cap for registration is set at 250 pilgrims. For combined campaigns organized by companies, the numbers will be doubled, allowing for a maximum of 600 pilgrims for doubles and triples combined, and 800 pilgrims for quartets.

The sources highlighted that the Ministry of Awqaf has communicated with all authorized entities utilizing the electronic platform, collecting their data. The registration for groups will be based on kinship for the upcoming Hajj season, with a focus on the first and second degrees of kinship within the group.

The registration period will be ample when the central platform for registering pilgrims is made available, extended from one month to forty days. The criteria for Hajj and the selection process will prioritize individuals who have not previously performed Hajj. Preference will be given to groups composed of relatives, and the sorting will be based on the eldest member. Furthermore, the bedoun security card must remain valid during this process.