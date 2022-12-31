Since the Tourism Enterprises Company officially launched the first edition of the “Winter Wonderland” events in Kuwait, on December 11, the city of games has and still is witnessing a big turnout.

A source told a local Arabic daily that the “Winter Wonderland” Kuwait project, which was established in a record time, took only about two months, and attracted about 60,000 visitors in just 19 days.

The source stressed that the project contains more than 37 different games, which have won the admiration of citizens and residents, indicating that the entertainment project is a launch pad for more tourism and entertainment projects during the coming period.

The source indicated that the Touristic Enterprises Company is preparing, during the next few days, to open the activities of the Green Island season, which will take place during January and extend for two months.