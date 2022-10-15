The municipality expects that its total revenues during the fiscal year 2023-2024 will reach 60 million dinars, distributed over two million dinars in taxes and fees and 58 million other revenues.

An informed source told a local Arabic daily during a meeting of the Legal and Financial Committee in the Municipal Council, which was chaired by member Fahd Al-Abduljader, that the Municipality’s draft budget for fiscal 2023-2024 amounts to about 149 million dinars, an increase of about 31 million dinars over the fiscal year 2022-2023.