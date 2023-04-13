The General Department of Publis Relations and Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior stated that as part of the intensive security campaigns of the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigations represented by the Violators Follow-up Department and the Tripartite Joint Committee, 60 violators of the residence and labor laws of various nationalities were seized from Farwaniya, Al-Qurain and Al-Salihiya markets.

The sources added that the arrested have been referred to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them, reports Al-Rai daily.