The Hawalli Governorate security patrol men succeeded in arresting a person who was found with 60 bags of shabu after he tried to escape from the security patrols, along with a sensitive scale.

A security source told Al-Anbaa that Hawalli security patrols, during their security deployment spotted a vehicle driver who appeared confused and when he was to stop, he tried in vain to escape.

The accused has been referred to the General Administration for Narcotics Control.