Six people were treated for asphyxiation when a fire that occured on Monday evening destroyed the second floor apartment of a residential building in Hawalli.

The daily said after a report was received by the operations room stating that a fire had broken out in a building in the Hawalli region, firemen from Hawalli and Salmiya firefighting centers rushed to the site of the fire, evacuated the people as a precautionary safety measure and extinguished the fire.

The accident investigation management team from the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) is investigating the cause of the fire.