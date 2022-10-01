According to some observers, the turn out during the recently concluded National Assembly elections, was low and attributed this to the following six reasons.

1 – Registering everyone on the voters’ list even those who were not interested.

2 – Casting the ballot using the civil ID

3 – Combating vote buying since there were groups that were casting votes for selfish interests).

4 – Confronting the minorities reduced enthusiasm for the elections.

5 – Some citizens travelled because of the holidays.

6 – Denying voting rights for suspended military personnel.