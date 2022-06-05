Day 2

3rd June 2022

Match 4



India XI vs Pakistan XI

India XI won the toss and elected to bat first . India XI scored 154 for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs with Indian skipper Usman Ghani giving a fiery start scoring 48 runs in 25 balls and Diju Xavier scoring 61 runs in 50 balls.

Imran Ali bagged 2 wickets for Pakistan XI giving away 37 runs. In response, the Pakistan XI batsmen also scored 154 for the loss of 4 wickets.

With 7 runs required off the last ball, Adnan Idress hit a maximum and took the match to the first super over of the tournament. Earlier in the build up of the chase, Amin Ejaz Ahmed scored 63 runs in 52 balls on a pitch which was not so easy to bat on. Nawaf ahmed picked up 2 wickets for India XI.

SUPER OVER: Pakistan XI scored 16 runs in super over which couldn’t be chased by Indian XI , managed just 4 runs in the super over resulting a win for PAKISTAN XI. For his match winning performance Amin Ejaz was declared man of the match.

Bangladesh XI vs Afghanistan XI

Match 5

Afghanistan XI won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh XI were bowled out for 62 runs in 18.5 overs with Alamin Alias Miah scoring 18 runs in 33 balls. Afghanistan XI bowlers were on the money as Syed Monib bowled 3.5 overs and bagged 4 wickets, giving away only 7 runs. Along with him a very economical bowling display by Mawladad Ghulam giving away only 13 runs and picking up 3 wickets in his 4 overs.

Afghanistan XI chased down the total in 12.1 overs losing 3 wickets only with Basir Khan scoring 25 runs in 26 balls. Bangladesh XI skipper bowled 4 overs and gave away only 13 runs picking up one wicket in the process. Afghanistan XI won by 7 wickets . For his outstanding bowling figures Syed Monib was awarded the man of the match.

MATCH 6

Kuwait XI vs Sri Lanka XI .

Kuwait XI captain Fahad Bastaki won the toss and elected to bowl first . Srilanka XI scored 176 for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs with Mohammad Aslam scoring 54 runs in 35 balls. Muzammil Khalid Javed bowled an economical spell by giving away only 23 runs in his 4 overs and fetching 2 wickets. Kuwait XI were bowled out for 53 runs in 20 overs with Mohamed Thoufiq scoring 10 runs in 40 balls. Ravindu Sanjeewa from Sri Lanka XI bagged 4 wickets in his 4 overs, conceding only 7 runs. Sri Lanka XI won by 123 runs. Ravindu Sanjeewa from Sri Lanka XI was awarded the Man Of The Match for his splendid all round performance as he took 4 wickets in 4 overs at an economy of 1.75 with 2 maidens and scored a brilliant 28 runs in 12 balls.