The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has referred 6 employees in the Customer Services Sector to the Public Prosecution, to investigate the alleged fraud in bill amounts and the replacement of electricity and water meters, without documents and payment of fees.

The sources said that “the sector officials’ review of the operations carried out by these employees revealed manipulation that amounted to reducing one of the transactions from 40,000 dinars to 3,000,” noting that “the ministry suspended from work 3 of the six men who have been referred to the Public Prosecution until the verdict in the case is issued.