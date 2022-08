The customs officers working at the Air Customs Department have thwarted an attempt to bring approximately (6) kilograms of (Larica) into Kuwait through the, coming from an Asian country.

A local Arabic daily quoting the Director of Air Customs Mutlaq Al-Enezi said the suspicious shipments was thoroughly checked and discovered the contraband which was packed in a very professional manner to hoodwink the customs officials.

The contraband has been referred to the concerned authority