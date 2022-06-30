A horrific traffic accident that occurred at dawn Wednesday on Jassim Al-Kharafi Road in the direction of Jahra near the Shooting Club resulted in the death of four Egyptians (born in 1983, 1994, 1992 and 1992) on the spot, while a fifth (born in 1987) died on the way to hospital.

A local Arabic daily said 3 others who were injured in the accident have been admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition. Also injured in the accident is a Kuwait, whose condition is not known.

In another hit-and-run accident, a sixth Egyptian died near the Amghara scrap area. He was run over by an unidentified person after dawn prayers.

Police are looking for the fugitive motorist.