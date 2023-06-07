The Civil Service Bureau issued Circular No. (8) for the year 2023 regarding the holiday for Arafat and the blessed Eid Al-Adha for the year 1444 AH.

The circular stated that “work is suspended in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions, starting from Tuesday, corresponding to 6/27/2023 until Sunday, corresponding to 7/2/2023, so that on Tuesday, corresponding to 6/27/2023, will be the holiday for Arafat Day

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday corresponding to June 28, 29, 30, 2023,will be the holidays for Eid Al-Adha and these days are considered official holidays,while Sunday, corresponding to 7/2/2023 of July 2023, is considered a day of rest, provided that official working hours resume on Monday corresponding to 3/ 7/2023.