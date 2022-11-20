The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport stated that from today midnight until 5:00 am tomorrow, Monday, the Fifth Ring Road will be closed, towards Jahra, opposite the Avenues and it will be used as a service road, in order to carry out the work of the bridge over the Fifth Ring Road.

It is noteworthy that the work carried out by the Authority in this area fall within the project of designing, completing and maintaining roads, bridges, sanitation, rainwater sewers and other services between the Fifth Ring Road, Al-Ghazali Road and Muhammad bin Al- Qasim Street.