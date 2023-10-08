By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

The 5th Asian Exhibition 2023 held at A Salam Mall on the 6th of October was a huge success as the exhibition entertained endless visitors during the event. The occasion was organized by Masterclass Kuwait Company in collaboration with Al Salam Mall.

The event commenced with a soft opening of the exhibition at 10 in the morning followed by a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon with Ambassadors and Charges D’ Affaires from the embassies of Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mongolia and Kyrgyz Republic officiated by H.E. Ngo Toan Thang, Ambassador of Vietnam and consultant to the event with Al Salam Mall manager Sabiha Abdulla. A brief cultural presentation was staged by students at the New Kuwait Philippine International School highlighting traditional dances from Philippines. Mongolia, Pakistan and Bangladesh followed with vocal renditions and cultural performances. The event was hosted by a team of DJs from Mega Love Radio.

Al Ansari Exchange, a major sponsor to the event showcased their services on the ground floor by providing gifts to clients who avail their services during the event. Friendi Mobile and Sky Rink gave out prizes for the games organized by Mega Love Radio throughout the event. Popular vloggers and influencers also graced the said occasion. In his closing remarks, the Ambassador of Vietnam thanked Masterclass for organizing the event and bringing Asia to limelight with the presence of the embassies, communities, services, and products. He also thanked everyone for coming to the event.

A total of 60 exhibitors were present during the event with Philippines and Pakistan communities brought major participation. Food, health, beauty and consumer products, travel agencies, clothes, IT services, recruitment, law firms and art were among the exhibitors during the event.

Masterclass extend its gratitude to the participating embassies, exhibitors, sponsors, media personnel, Mega Love Radio and BSI Innovations for contributing to the success of the event.