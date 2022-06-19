Kuwait has renewed its commitment to promote the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full and comprehensive integration into societies, in accordance with the provisions of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

This came during a speech delivered by the Director of the Public Services Department at the Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities, Al-Khansa Al-Husseini, during the 15th session of the Conference of States Parties to the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Al-Husseini reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, stressing the need to enhance coordination and cooperation between member states and regional and international organizations, especially in the exchange of experiences and information.

“We share the international community’s welcome and satisfaction with the remarkable improvement and progress in the inclusion of persons with disabilities in our societies, and the strengthening of their rights and abilities to access services and information since the adoption of the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2006,” she said.

She indicated that among these measures is the continuation of the disbursement of social aid and monthly financial allocations to more than 58 thousand people with disabilities, on time without any delay during the pandemic period.

She explained that Kuwait has spread awareness about the disease and how to prevent it, disseminate information in all ways, publish publications in Braille, and allocate a sign translator in all news and health statements related to the pandemic.

Al-Husseini stated that persons with disabilities contributed to a voluntary national initiative during the pandemic to manufacture face shields and distribute them to health authorities concerned with combating this disease.