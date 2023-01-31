The total value of real estate transactions for contracts and agencies amounted to approximately 58.77 million dinars between 15-19 January, according to Al Qabas. Real estate transactions were distributed during that period between about 58.34 million dinars in contracts, and 430 thousand dinars in agencies, while the total number of real estate transactions reached 104 deals (103 contracts and one agency), according to the latest statistics of the movement of real estate transactions in the real estate registration and documentation departments in the Ministry of Justice.

Hawalli Governorate acquired 37 deals in private housing, followed by Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate with 16 deals, Ahmadi Governorate with 13 deals, and the Capital Governorate with 9 deals, while the Farwaniya and Jahra governorates had 5 and 3 deals, respectively, in five days.

According to MoJ’s statistics, the value of private housing real estate contracts’ transactions amounted to 41.45 million dinars through 83 deals, while the value of investment real estate transactions amounted to 7.06 million dinars through 15 real estate deals, while the value of commercial real estate deals amounted to 9.83 million dinars through five deals. This, and the warehouses, craftsmanship, exhibitions, nurseries, or coastal strip did not witness any movement during the mentioned period.

With regard to agency transactions, the private real estate witnessed only one transaction worth 430 thousand dinars, while the investment, commercial, handicraft, exhibitions, warehouses, or coastal strip did not witness any movement during the same period.