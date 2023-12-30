Inspection campaigns by the General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations, represented by the Research and Investigation Department, the Control and Coordination Department, the Violators Follow-up Department , and the Financial and Administrative Services Department, resulted in the arrest of 575 people of various nationalities – violators of Residency and Labor Law.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the campaigns included the areas of (Hawalli – Salmiya – Mubarakiya – Mahboula – Fahaheel – Farwaniya – Sharq – Shuwaikh), indicating that legal measures will be taken against them.

On the other hand, the Traffic Department ordered the ouster of 7 violating vehicles through the Nuwaiseeb port after they were not licensed and the legal period of their presence in the country had expired.

A security source told Al-Anba that most of the vehicles that were removed were seized during campaigns and for reckless driving.