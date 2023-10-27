Five hundred and sixty-three violators of residence law, most of whom work for others rather than their sponsors, are in the custody of the Residence Investigation Department.

A campaign launched by General Administration of Residency Affairs Investigations arrested a record number of violators from various regions (Ahmadi – the Capital – Farwaniya – Hawalli – Al-Jahra), while a security source told Al-Anba that a large number of those arrested were violators of the Labor Law, that is, they work for people other than their sponsors (for third parties).

They have been referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary action against them.