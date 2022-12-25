Fifty-five new environmental officers takes the oath today at the Environment Public Authority, after the Supreme Council for the Environment granted them the status of judicial control regarding the monitoring and inspection required for the implementation of the Environmental Protection Law, its executive regulations, decisions implementing it, and proving environmental violations.

The decision, of which a local Arabic daily has obtained a copy, granted 25 employees of the Environment Protection Agency the status of judicial officers, to join about 120 other officers who already work in this field.

The status was also granted to 14 employees of the Public Ports Authority, to monitor environmental violations, in addition to 3 employees in the Ministry of Finance, 7 in the oil ministry and 3 in the housing welfare and the same in the research center.

Informed sources said that granting the status to employees of government agencies is the first of its kind, as they obtained it after a series of theoretical and field training that they underwent after being presented to a team of specialists and workers in the Authority’s Inspection Department.

The sources added that they will join the work within the judicial police cadre and be assigned the tasks of monitoring encroachments and environmental violations at their work sites.

In another context, the Department of Inspection and Follow-up in the Environment, managed by Nada Al-Dabbashi, carried out a campaign against the violating camps in the Kazma area, which resulted in the issuance of a number of violations and the removal of unauthorized camps