A study of public opinion trends in Kuwait revealed that 53.6 percent of the tweeters reject the formation of the Parliamentary Negative Phenomena Committee, while 32.1 percent gave approval, compared to 14.3 percent who preferred to remain neutral.

The formation of the committee witnessed a parliamentary struggle between supporters and opponents inside the dome of Abdullah Al-Salem, while the government welcomed its formation to eradicate the scourge of drugs and other widespread negative phenomena, reports a local Arabic daily.

The governmental parliamentary debate reached approval for the formation of the committee by a parliamentary majority, and this sparked public opinion and the committee became a hot topic in the Kuwaiti arena in the past two weeks, between supporters and opponents.

The opinions opposing the formation of the committee were adopted for several reasons, the most important of which is the lack of clarity of specific concepts and criteria for negative phenomena and their definition, while the Interior Ministry opinion says it is aimed to protect society.

The study showed that despite the great refusal to form the committee by 53.6%, the majority of those comments came within a social framework by focusing on satirical phenomena with reservations about the public freedoms of that committee due to the lack of clarity in its work criteria and the phenomena that will be focused on.

The study also showed anger in the comments by the tweeters because of their feeling of lack of clarity of vision and the lack of importance of paying attention to negative phenomena at this time that Kuwait is suffering from an upcoming economic crisis and other priorities.