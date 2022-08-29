The Ministry of Works recommended awarding a tender to the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport for the construction, completion, development, and maintenance of roads and intersections dedicated to the new passenger terminal building of the Kuwait International Airport on Al-Maqwa Road to one of the least costly companies at an amount of 53 million dinars.

The Public Tenders Authority reviewed a letter from the ministry, which included a technical report as well as a statement to the Authority that the initial insurance is nearing its expiry date, and the Authority decided to postpone the decision to an upcoming meeting, to be referred to the technical sector, according to an Arab daily.

The tender previously underwent extreme competition between local and international companies applying for it, knowing that the project consists of a number of roads and the intersections, and the Al-Maqwa road will be developed and designed.

Through the use of highway specifications, the number of lanes will be increased in each direction to raise the quality of service and accommodate the number of cars expected to enter and exit the airport at peak times, according to the traffic study approved by the Kuwait Municipality and the General Traffic Department.

Sources also revealed that the General Administration of Civil Aviation is working on a direct contract with Leonardo SPA Company, at a value of 11.5 million dinars, to implement the KADIN Expansion network expansion project for a period of three years. The Civil Aviation submitted to obtain the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities, but the lack of financial approval for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023 may delay the decision. The project which was aimed at expanding the information exchange network is one of the strategic projects implemented by Kuwait to link all systems that serve air navigation through an advanced network serving all beneficiaries of Kuwait International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works has extended the duration for the work team to follow up on the implementation of the development plan in the ministry, headed by the Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Development Affairs, including eight other members for three months. The sources said that this team undertakes the tasks of providing data and reports required for preparing the plan, studying any planning problems, following up on their implementation, and preparing periodic reports to be submitted to the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.