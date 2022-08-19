A ministerial decision has been issued amending provisions for regulating nurseries, stating that a guarantee deposit of KWD 5000 is required to obtain a full period of license validity to ascertain that the licensee adheres to obligations specified in the regulations and annexes, an Arabic paper reported. In addition, the new decision also indicated that the applicant should be a Kuwaiti national, hold a diploma or a university qualification or equivalent, and is not a government or private employee.

The decision, issued by the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Fahd Al-Shariaan, specified the application’s review period, which is ten days after submission to the competent committee, and should be approved within thirty days, for both new applicants or renewals. The applicant shall be notified in writing within one week from the issuance of the approval or rejection, including a statement justifying the decision. The amendment also included a set of requirements for selecting the location of the nursery.