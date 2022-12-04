The owners of private nurseries and nurseries for people with disabilities said the Public Authority for People with Disabilities is obstructing the payment of their financial dues which has caused them continuous hardships similar to the situation that existed during the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Al-Qabas daily.

A number of nursery owners told the daily, they have filed complaints with the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development in her capacity as responsible person for following up the affairs of the authority, but officials in the Disability Authority are still blocking the disbursement, which has caused hardships to more than 5,000 employees who have been without salaries for 6 months, in addition to their inability to fulfill their obligations and unable to fulfill their commitment to pay monthly installments.

Their representative, Hanan Al-Mudhahka, told the daily that the disruption in payment has exceeded 6 months, which has put the nurseries into new cycle on difficulties after the state of recovered from the Corona phase.