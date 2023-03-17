Informed sources have revealed that the Public Funds Prosecution has launched an investigation into a new case related to suspicions of embezzlement in the General Organization for Social Insurance, amounting to about 50 million dinars.

The sources stated that the case is related to the continued payment of salaries to Gulf citizens who died many years ago and the use of forged powers of attorney in their names. The prosecution has started interrogating witnesses in preparation for listing the names of the accused, and it is expected that the case’s interrogations will include current and former officials in the institution.

The sources described the case as a major scandal due to the absence of oversight, auditing, and updating of data. Especially since there are people who died years ago and whose full pensions are still unjustly paid to them. They also indicated that the Public Prosecution has requested investigations about those involved in this case, identifying the most accurate details, and listing the names of those responsible for making the decision in preparation for summoning and interrogating them.

The sources further indicated that the Public Prosecution is tending to freeze the balances of accounts registered in the names of the deceased and the amounts transferred from their accounts to the accounts of other beneficiaries of the embezzled money.

Source : Al Rai