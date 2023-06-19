Inspection teams affiliated with the Environment Public Authority have begun carrying out joint campaigns with the Environment Police, every weekend on beaches to stopp encroachments.

During a campaign targeting the Marina Beach, the teams recorded three violations, while beachgoers were apprised of some articles of the law and the importance of preserving the marine environment, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The EPA director of the Inspection Department Nada Al-Dabbashi stressed that the law criminalizes all forms of encroachment on beaches and explained the fine is 5 thousand dinars, and that anyone who causes environmental pollution will be referred to the Public Prosecution.

She added that the EPA focuses on implementing Article 33 of the Environmental Protection Law, which forbids throwing waste in unallocated places, and Article 100 is related to the use of prohibited hunting tools or harming wild organisms.

Al-Dabbashi drew attention to many reports in this regard, in addition to the use of charcoal.