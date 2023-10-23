Patrols supporting the Jahra Security Directorate launched a traffic campaign against reckless motorists and violators of the traffic law in residential areas and arrested 5 people and referred them to the General Traffic Department for driving sports cars without a license, creating a chaotic scene in front of private homes in Taima, Jahra, and issued 20 traffic violations.

The Al-Anba daily said some of them were driving cars fitted with exhausts specially manufactured to create annoying sounds.

Those arrested are charged with non-compliance with security and safety conditions. The daily added, the security authorities have impounded and towed to the traffic detention garage.

This campaign was organized after several residents of the area complained to the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior.