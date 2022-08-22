A USD 4.9 million worth tender for the supply of an estimated 8,400 steel cabinets for gas cylinders was awarded to a Moroccan company, an Arabic paper reported. The Higher Procurement Committee for Tenders for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries had issued a tender for the supply of 1,400 cabinets for liquefied gas cylinders of 25 kilograms and 7,000 cages for liquefied gas cylinders of 12 kilograms for the two branches of liquefied gas filling in Shuaiba and Umm Al-Aish, for the tender submitted by the company, Intral Industries – Morocco. The tender worth USD 4.9 million will cover a period of 24 months, based on the second lowest price, as per the terms and conditions.

Similarly, the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company extended its closing date for the designing, construction, operation and maintenance of an electric power production plant using renewable energy in the Shuaiba and Umm Al-Aish liquefied gas filling plants. The deadline for submitting bids is 30 August instead of 16 August 2022.