The General Administration of Customs has issued new instructions to allow 5 local companies to import salbukh from abroad, in the context of filling the local market’s need for this product in light of the great demand for it by companies and citizens alike.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the Director-General of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, circulated to the administration the issuance of licenses to import salbukh by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for these companies to meet the market need and the approval of the ministry.

According to the sources, the main objective behind issuing new import licenses for local steel-cutting companies is to fill the local market’s need for this product, maintain price balance and limit its rise in light of the great demand that has caused the prices of all building and construction materials to rise during the past two years.