Five juveniles have been referred to the Public Prosecution, after they were caught driving without license in the Sabah Al-Ahmad area.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that the arrest of the accused comes within the continuation of the security and traffic campaigns organized by the public security sector, reports Al-Rai daily.

The daily added, the five vehicles have been impounded in addition to issuing 20 other citations to other motorists.