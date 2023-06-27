The Ahmadi Security Directorate has arrested five juveniles for violated traffic rules and regulations. The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated the juveniles have been charged with “driving without a license.”

Five vehicles violating the traffic law have impounded and sent to the ministry’s vehicles detention garage. The sources pointed out that this comes within the framework of the continuation of the security and traffic campaigns by the public security sector to control the outlaws.


