The security men have referred 5 juveniles to the juvenile police and a person to the traffic police, as a result of sudden campaigns in the Al-Wafra area, which also resulted in the issuance of a number of citations and the seizure of violating vehicles.

The General Department of Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated the Public Security Sector, represented by the Ahmadi Security Directorate (Wafra District Command), during sudden campaigns, was able to issue 17 traffic citations and impound 10 violating vehicles, reports Al-Rai daily.