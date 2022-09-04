Five decrees were issued approving the ownership of various properties in different parts of the country by 5 expatriates including in Mangaf, Mishref, Khaldiya and Abdullah Al-Salem suburb.

The approval came based on the proposal of the Minister of Justice and the approval of the Council of Ministers, where the Council of Ministers stipulated that the ownership must be in accordance with the conditions set in Article 3 of Decree-Law No. 74 of 1979 in addition to the conditions stipulated in the Cabinet Resolution issued in this regard, reports a local Arabic daily.

The approvals came according to requests submitted by foreigners, of Tunisian, Jordanian, Lebanese, Syrian and Yemeni nationalities.