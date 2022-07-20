The Ministry of Interior is in the process of contracting maintenance operations and spare parts for its armored vehicles, at a cost of 5.37 million dinars.

A local Arabic daily has learned, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Administration of Logistics, has addressed the supervisory authorities to obtain approval regarding practice No. (LA 32/ 2021/2022) concerned with repair, maintenance, supply, installation and guarantee of spare parts for various armored vehicles for the General Administration of Special Security Forces, with a value of up to 5.374 Millions of dinars.