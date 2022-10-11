Real estate statistics issued by the Real Estate Registration and Authentication Department at the Ministry of Justice showed that the total real estate transactions during the first 9 months of 2022 amounted to about 4780 properties for various types of real estate sectors, worth more than 3 billion dinars.

The aggregated statistics for the first 9 months, according to a local Arabic daily, the residential real estate accounted for the highest percentage of these transactions, as 3,531 properties were traded (of which 3,381 were under contracts and 150 under agencies) with a total value exceeding 1.5 billion dinars, reaching The total value of residential real estate traded under contracts is about 1447 million dinars, and 69.7 million dinars for real estate traded under agencies.

The investment real estate recorded a total of 1,019 investment properties with a total value of 840 million dinars, including 1,005 investment properties that were traded under contracts, with a total value of 829.7 million dinars, and 14 investment properties that were traded under real estate agencies, with a total value of 10.3 million dinars.

As for commercial real estate, during the same period, 139 commercial properties were traded with a total value of 514.4 million dinars, while 38 literal properties were traded with a total value of 55.5 million dinars, 8 warehouse properties were traded with a value of 18.5 million dinars, and 8 coastal strip properties were traded. 34 million dinars, one exhibition property with a value of 2.1 million dinars, 24 industrial properties with a value of 16.4 million dinars, and 4 nursery properties with a value of 8.9 million dinars.

The first quarter of this year witnessed the circulation of 1734 various properties with a total value of 950.8 million dinars, in which the private real estate acquired the lion’s share of 1387 properties that were traded under contracts and agencies, with a total value of 542.3 million dinars, followed by investment real estate (contracts and agencies) by 309 Real estate with a total value of 275.8 million dinars, then commercial real estate with 18 properties, with a total value of 101.9 million dinars.

As for the second quarter, 1729 properties were traded, with a total value of one billion and 225 million dinars, as the private real estate topped the second quarter’s trading with 1205 properties, with a total value of 531.5 million dinars, followed by investment real estate with 378 properties, with a total value of 311.3 million dinars, and then commercial real estate 91 properties with a total value of 288.3 million dinars.

The third quarter witnessed the circulation of 1,317 properties, with a total value of 860.6 million dinars, of which private real estate acquired the highest percentage with 939 properties, with a total value of 442.9 million dinars, followed by investment real estate with 332 properties, with a total value of 252.9 million dinars, and then commercial real estate with 30 properties. Its total value is 124.2 million dinars.

It is clear from the statistical data that the transactions of the first quarter were the highest in terms of number during the current year, while the value of real estate traded in the second quarter was the highest in value, after its total value reached one billion and 225 million dinars during the second quarter, compared to 950.8 million dinars in the second quarter and 860.6 million dinars in the third quarter.