Statistics issued by the Information Technology and Statistics Sector at the Ministry of Justice under the leadership of Assistant Undersecretary Sayed Hashim Al-Qallaf indicate that the total number of travel bans and arrests in 2021 reached 110,991, an increase of 34,500 procedures and a rate of 45.1% compared to 2020, when the number read 76,491.

Statistics indicate that the number of travel ban orders reached 47,022 in 2021, or 42.4% of the total procedures, while the number of orders to lift the travel ban reached 29,158 in 2021, representing 26.3% of the total procedures. This is in addition to the total number of procedures which increased from 63,580 in 2020 to 69,894 in 2021, or 9.9%, reports a local Arabic daily.